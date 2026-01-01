Prince Harry makes surprise cameo on MasterChef Australia

Prince Harry has made a surprise cameo on MasterChef Australia.

During Sunday night's episode of the hit TV show, the Duke of Sussex FaceTimed his wife, Meghan, who was appearing on the show as a guest judge.

The interruption came while she and her fellow judges were in the middle of taste-testing plates from the contestants.

"We had a phone call to the studio," a production crew member told the Duchess, bringing her the phone.

Meghan appeared concerned until she saw her husband's face. She then beamed widely and said, "Hi, my love!"

The judges surrounding Meghan, including Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin, smiled and laughed, as Harry replied, "G'day."

"My husband's here," the Suits alum told audience members, showing them the phone.

The spectators cheered in excitement as the Prince waved and joked, "What's going on? Have I interrupted something important?"

"Well, we're actually in the middle of tasting all the dishes," his wife responded, while showing off the plates and gushing over her favourite bites. "It's amazing," she said, appearing giddy. "They're so talented."

"Well, go and enjoy it. I'm very sorry to disturb you. All is well here. I'll see you later," the Invictus Games founder said from his temporary base in the Australian capital, where he had laid a wreath at the Australian War Memorial.

The Duchess stepped in as a guest judge for the competition series earlier this year while she and Harry were visiting Australia.

An insider told Page Six that she "had a great time" working on set alongside Yeow and the other judges.