Julia Roberts attends niece Emma Roberts' wedding

Julia Roberts attended her niece Emma Roberts' wedding to Cody John in Idaho over the weekend.

The Pretty Woman star was photographed among the guests at the nuptials hosted at John's family estate in Sun Valley.

The actor was joined by her husband, Danny Moder in the second row at the ceremony.

The wedding between the American Horror Story actor and the Wu-Tang: An American Saga actor took place on Saturday after a rehearsal dinner and bar-hopping afterparty on Friday night.

Emma, who is the daughter of Julia's brother, Eric Roberts, shares a close relationship with her famous aunt, and the duo are often spotted at events together.

Her relationship with her father is distant, shaped by Eric's struggles with substance abuse during Emma's childhood. He did not walk her down the aisle. She was instead escorted by her five-year-old son, Rhodes, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.

Emma and John have been together for four years. The pair went Instagram official in August 2022, when he posted a photo of them kissing on a boat.

In July 2024, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram after John proposed, with Emma captioning the post, "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone."