Amanda Seyfried mourns death of 16-year-old dog Finn

Amanda Seyfried has paid tribute to her four-legged friend Finn after the beloved dog's death at age 16.

The Mamma Mia! star shared a selfie of herself lying beside Finn on Instagram with the caption, "This one's forever and ever."

In the comments section, Olivia Munn shared a sweet message, "Fly high, sweet pup."

Seyfried adopted the Australian shepherd while working on the set of the HBO series Big Love, which ran from 2006 to 2011.

"As soon as he was mine, I realised something about me needed him," Seyfried told People in 2019.

"He completely changed my life and helped me find my solitude and my independence. When you have a lifestyle like I did when I was in my early 20s, there were no constants. It was hard to know where I was going to be the next month because of my career. That's why I got him."

Seyfried subsequently made sure her film contracts allowed Finn to be brought onto set.

"I just can't picture being anywhere without him," she said. "Except England. Every time I do a movie over there, I have to leave him. I wouldn't put him through that plane ride unless I was there for long enough to make sense because he has such a good life when he's being babysat by my agent."

Seyfried told People in a 2024 interview. "I don't know what my 20s would've looked like without Finn. I really don't know. I don't know how I would've navigated Hollywood. I mean, I stayed out of a lot of trouble, I think, because I had that guy to come home to."