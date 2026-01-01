Tracee Ellis Ross recalls clapping back at fan who told her she looked 'tired'

Tracee Ellis Ross has opened up about a particularly memorable interaction with a fan.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, host Andy asked the Black-ish actress to name the best "clapback" she has ever delivered.

In response, Tracee recalled how she had a "really funny one" that she's never forgotten.

"This woman asked me for a picture, and then she goes, 'Nah, you look tired,'" she sighed. "I swear to God. And so, I went (and) I said, 'No, you look tired!'"

While Tracee was "so upset" in the moment, she can laugh about it now.

"I got so upset. I swear to God. That was a crazy thing," the 53-year-old smiled.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Andy asked Tracee what it was like seeing her mother, Diana Ross, surprise Beyoncé by singing happy birthday to her during her Renaissance World Tour show in Los Angeles back in May 2023.

"It was such a kind of historic moment of the two of them together. It was very sweet," she remembered. "And it was also cute 'cause Beyoncé was surprised... And also, Beyoncé's whole energy just like shifted. She was like a little girl. This woman that we know is this, you know, this powerful woman, and she just became this little girl. And it was the sweetest thing I've ever seen. It was a beautiful moment to witness. It was really, really special."

Tracee is currently starring in the Broadway play, Every Brilliant Thing, at the Hudson Theatre.

Performances run until 9 August.