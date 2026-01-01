Tom Holland reflects on 'parallel' between his and Peter Parker's lives

Tom Holland feels like there’s a “parallel” between his and Peter Parker’s lives.

The 30-year-old actor has reprised his role as Peter - the undercover identity of superhero Spider-Man - in the new movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The film picks up from where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, and shows Peter in a world where his true identity has been forgotten, with Tom admitting he can definitely relate to the character thanks to his own career.

He told the New Indian Express: “[I was just] a normal teenager until the day I was cast as Spider-Man. From that day on, my life changed forever, so I have always felt my life has some kind of parallel to Peter Parker’s, up to this point at least.

“Of course it’s amazing, and I love being Spider-Man, but there are also things I can’t do anymore because so many people know who I am.

“That is very much what Peter has gone through, but now he has his anonymity back; he’s having to deal with some different challenges.”

Asked what the film has taught him about fame, Tom replied: “That if you have a secret that you feel you need to tell someone, you should tell them rather than have that power taken away from you.

“If they find out on their own, it’s always so much worse than if you just told them. It’s better to be honest and let people know.”

The new film marks the fourth time Tom has played the superhero, and he admitted that the role comes with a “responsibility”.

He said: “It’s a huge responsibility and, as they say, with great power comes great responsibility. I take this role seriously because Spider-Man is a role model to so many kids.

“Spider-Man and Peter Parker are the go-to guy for anyone who has ever had struggles with their friends at school or things like that.

“It’s my responsibility to uphold that image.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, also starring Tom’s wife Zendaya and other famous faces including Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, is due for release this week (29.07.26).