Kourtney Kardashian marks late grandmother's birthday with heartfelt tribute

Kourtney Kardashian has marked her late grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon's birthday with an emotional tribute.

The Jenner-Kardashian family matriarch died at the age of 91 on 16 July.

Returning to Instagram on Sunday, Kourtney remembered her grandma on what would have been her 92nd birthday.

"My grandma MJ," she captioned a slideshow of throwback photos. "There's not even the right words I could even use to tell anyone about her and I... or to describe her and really capture it because it's just such a special feeling ingrained in the being of who I am (sic). Of my whole childhood and life."

Kourtney went on to describe her connection with MJ as the "warmest feeling in the world".

"I am so thankful to have had her for 47 years to look up to, for the way she loved me and for being a safe place. I will miss hearing all the stories of her fabulous life. happy heavenly birthday our angel (sic)," the reality TV star added.

In addition, Kim Kardashian posted her own message honouring MJ.

"It's only been a week but wow the amount of things I've learned about you this week from going through all of your stuff with mom has been beautiful!" the 45-year-old reflected. "I thought I knew it all! Makes me respect you and love you more if that's even possible. Today we celebrate you! I miss you like crazy and I love you endlessly my sweet grandma MJ."

And Kris Jenner also shared a heartfelt tribute for her beloved mother.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy. I love you," she wrote alongside some snaps taken at a past birthday party.