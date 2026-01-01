Reese Witherspoon shares Legally Blonde-inspired leadership advice

Reese Witherspoon has shared the piece of leadership advice that she learned from playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

Returning to Instagram on Sunday, the Oscar-winning actress recounted how she often tells her three children to "walk with purpose in the direction you are going".

Reese is mother to daughter Ava, 26, and sons Deacon, 22, and Tennessee, 13.

Accordingly, the star went on to note that the message was inspired by law student Elle - whom she played in the hit 2001 film.

"It really reminds me of Elle Woods. The thing about Elle is that she just walks into spaces where people don't expect her to succeed," she asserted. "She doesn't really second-guess herself, she just keeps moving forward with her ideas and her values. So, that's what 'walking with purpose is.' It's doing something with confidence, one step at a time."

To conclude the inspiring speech, Reese emphasised that embracing the mantra may lead to unexpected results.

"So, if you're looking around for someone else to lead, it actually might be you. Start walking with purpose in the direction you're going," the 50-year-old added.

The video quickly racked up thousands of views, with many of Reese's 30 million followers agreeing with her perspective.

"We all need a little Elle energy," one fan wrote, while another added: "What great perspective to have even if you are unsure. Life is hard, and when we have confidence in ourselves, it helps our spirit persevere."

Most recently, Reese has been promoting Elle, a prequel to the Legally Blonde franchise, for which she serves as an executive producer.

Starring Lexi Minetree as the protagonist, the TV show has been renewed for a second season.