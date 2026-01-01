David Jonsson to play Black Panther in Marvel sequel

David Jonsson has been cast as the new Black Panther in the next instalment of Marvel's blockbuster franchise.

It has been announced that the 32-year-old British actor will lead the upcoming superhero sequel, which is due to be released in December 2028.

Director Ryan Coogler unveiled the news during Marvel Studios' Comic-Con International presentation, appearing on stage alongside returning stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke.

Jonsson, best known for his roles in Industry and The Long Walk, will portray the grown-up son of T'Challa, the king of Wakanda, the fictional African nation where the films are set.

T'Challa was previously portrayed by Chadwick Boseman, who died aged 43 in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman played the character in the original Black Panther, two Avengers films and Captain America: Civil War.

Following Boseman's death, the second instalment in the franchise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was released in 2022 and follows the people of Wakanda as they mourn the loss of their king.

Coogler told the audience, "The last time we got to make a movie, we introduced a character who is the son of the character that the great Chadwick Boseman played - our T'Challa - in that film."

He continued, "And today, I want to tell you that in this next film, he grows up, he comes of age."

In an announcement post on Instagram, Wright, who will reprise her role as Shuri, T'Challa II's aunt, wrote, "let's go nephew".

Meanwhile, Jonsson described taking on the role as a "privilege" and an "honour" in his own post.

A host of stars flooded the comments section with messages of support on Monday, including actors Ayo Edebiri, Ncuti Gatwa, Terry Crews, Jodie Smith and singer Gracie Abrams.

Black Panther III is scheduled to be released in U.S. cinemas on 15 December 2028. A U.K. release date is yet to be announced.