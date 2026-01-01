Eric Roberts addresses absence from daughter Emma Roberts' wedding

Eric Roberts has addressed his absence from daughter Emma Roberts' weekend wedding.

Emma and her longtime partner, Cody John, said "I do" in an intimate Idaho ceremony on Saturday, as shown in photos by Vogue magazine.

"I love my daughter, always have, always will," Eric shared in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, breaking his silence after missing the ceremony.

"It is perfectly wonderful for her to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants."

Erin Brockovich star Julia Roberts was spotted at her niece's wedding, while Eric was instead seen leaving a Los Angeles gym on Sunday.

Emma's relationship with her father has been reported as distant, shaped by Eric's struggles with substance abuse during Emma's childhood.

As he was not there to walk her down the aisle at the weekend, she was instead escorted by her five-year-old son, Rhodes, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.

During an April appearance on the Really Famous With Kara Mayer Robinson podcast, Eric, who shares Emma with his ex, Kelly Cunningham, was asked if he has a "complicated" relationship with his daughter.

"Not really," the Runaway Train actor answered. "It's only complicated through outside eyes because they don't get any of it, so they have their own take, whatever that is.

"I'm so proud of my daughter. I'm so proud of my kid. She didn't start off as a great actor, but she became a great actor. She's fabulous."