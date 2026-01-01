Savannah Guthrie makes new plea to mother's abductor

Savannah Guthrie has made a new, emotional plea for the return of her mother, who disappeared nearly six months ago.

The Today show co-anchor posted a video to Instagram, directed at whoever might be involved or have knowledge of her mother's disappearance.

"Our family is in agony," she began. "I'm asking you, begging you to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing."

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her Tucson, Arizona, home on 1 February, triggering a months-long investigation by detectives from the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI.

A surveillance video released by the FBI showed a person wearing a ski mask and backpack at her front door the night she went missing. Blood was found near the front doorstep.

A local TV station received two ransom notes, one saying she had died and another demanding millions in bitcoin in exchange for her release. TMZ also received a note.

The FBI has discounted some of the ransom notes as extortion attempts, but the agency is still evaluating others that might be legitimate.

Nancy remains missing. The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million (£750,000) reward for her return and information about her whereabouts.