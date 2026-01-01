NEWS Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's daughter Suri Cruise drops surname Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's daughter, Suri Cruise, has reportedly legally changed her surname.

On Monday, editors at Page Six claimed that the 20-year-old college student has dropped Cruise from her name and now goes by "Suri Noelle".



Suri has seemingly honoured her mother with the moniker, as the Dawson's Creek actress's birth name is Kate Noelle Holmes.



According to public records obtained by the outlet, Suri registered to vote as "Suri Noelle" in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania in October 2024. She is currently studying at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



State officials require residents to register to vote using their legal name.



Representatives for Suri, Holmes, and Cruise have not yet commented on the report.



It remains unclear when the former couple's only child together opted to change her name, but she may have done so in her native New York before starting college.



Holmes, 47, and Cruise, 64, were married from 2006 until their divorce was finalised in July 2012.



The Secret: Dare to Dream star was granted custody of Suri.



In an interview for the December 2019 issue of ELLE UK magazine, Holmes described how she and her daughter "grew up" together.



"I was happy to become a mum in my twenties," she said at the time. "It's been nice that our ages fit... how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together."

