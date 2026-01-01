Miley Cyrus 'genuinely' wants to act again

Miley Cyrus wants to get back into acting.

In an interview with actress Daryl Hannah for the latest issue of Wonderland magazine, the former Hannah Montana star shared that she would like to act or direct in the near future.

"I'd genuinely love to do both," she exclaimed. "My dream has always been to work with artists I admire, and you're one of them. I think we'd make magic together, Daryl. I have an idea. Call me."

But it may be a while before Miley appears onscreen again, as she is currently working on her tenth studio album.

Earlier on Monday, representatives for the Flowers hitmaker confirmed she had signed with Atlantic Records, having previously been with Columbia Records.

Reflecting on the upcoming project, Miley told the Blade Runner star, 65, that it came together in an "organic" way.

"Something that was super helpful this time was I started with the tracklist and never veered from it. I knew it would be 10 songs. I roughly knew the sound and the concept," the 33-year-old continued. "That gave me a really strong compass without making the process feel forced."

Elsewhere in the chat, Miley - who is engaged to musician Maxx Morando - described the album as a "love story".

"There is definitely a romantic thread weaving through it because, like all my records, it's a reflection of where I am in my life. But this one feels especially meaningful because this feeling has stayed with me through multiple eras," she added. "That's something I hadn't really experienced before. A peaceful kind of love has become a theme across my last three records. Not just the love I share with someone else, but the love I've found for myself. That's probably been the biggest evolution."

Miley unveiled her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, in May 2025.