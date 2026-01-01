Tom Holland reveals when he will give up playing Spiderman

Tom Holland will keep playing Spiderman for "as they’ll have me".

The 30-year-old actor has played the superhero in four stand along movies - Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home and new release Spider-Man: Brand New Day - as well as appearing as the character in several over Marvel movies including Captain America: Civil War.

Tom has now admitted he's got no plans to walk away from the role and is happy to continue for as long as studio bosses want him confessing he hopes he can continue if his new movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day performs well at the box office, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "I will do it for as long as they’ll have me. So if this movie does good, I guess we’ll see!"

He added: "There’s a family here at Marvel and Sony. We’ve been making these movies for 10 years and we’re all really good friends and we all still really love working with together and there’s a shorthand, there’s a collaboration, there is a shared love for this character that is Peter Parker.

"When we all get together, it always feels like something magical happens, and to get to do it time and time again is something that will never really sink in for me. It still feels like this is my first-ever premiere for this character. It has been the gift of my life."

Tom previously revealed how he asked movie bosses to push back filming of his new Spider-Man movie so he could join the cast of Sir Christopher Nolan's new epic The Odyssey and Sony Pictures head Tom Rothman has now revealed why the studio agreed to the request.

He told the publication: "We sort of recognized that it was a rare opportunity for him. It’s unusual, to say the least, that the two movies came out so close together but I’ve always believed that a rising tide lifts all boats.

"People are going to the movies again and The Odyssey is a great movie and people enjoy it. I think that’s ultimately going to be very good for Spider-Man as well."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is released on Friday (31.07.26).