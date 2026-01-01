Regina Hall joins Dwayne Johnson in new movie Lizard Music

Regina Hall has signed up to star in Lizard Music.

The 55-year-old actress will appear alongside Dwayne Johnson in the Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists' live-action/ CGI hybrid movie.

According to Deadline, Hall is set to portray a friend and co-worker of Johnson's character The Chicken Man.

Benny Safdie is to direct the motion picture, and he has penned the script, which is based on Daniel Pinkwater's novel of the same name.

Johnson is set to reunite with his The Smashing Machine director Safdie in the new movie.

Speaking about the plot, Safdie recently told Deadline: "[It is about] a kid who discovers an island of lizards that are sentient, and they play music, they have broadcast TV. And they want him to come and see them.

"And he teams up with the Chicken Man, who Dwayne plays, and they go on this adventure to find the land of the lizards."

WWE legend Johnson recently told how he is slimming down after he gained around 30lbs of muscle to portray legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

He told Variety: "I’ve been dieting. Happy to not be carrying all the weight.

"I feel good I’m able to tuck in my shirt now.

"I am slimming down for our movie. Lizard Music - can't wait. I don’t look pregnant, so it’s all good.

"I'll stay in this zone. This is for my next movie with Benny, Lizard Music, where I play a 75-year-old man.

"Think Clint Eastwood at 75. Sinewy muscles, he’s lean. But it feels good."

The former wrestler feels "much better" since dropping several pounds for the movie.

He added: "I gained 30lbs for the role in The Smashing Machine, so it's good to get it off.

"And I had to maintain it for live action Moana, so it's seven months, man, 30lbs is a lot. That's a lot. It weighs on you.

"But I feel good. I feel much better."

Hall's latest project was Oscar-winning movie One Battle After Another, in which she appeared opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro.