Whoopi Goldberg signs up for new comedy movie produced by Michelle Obama

Whoopi Goldberg, Jenifer Lewis, Vanessa Williams, and Vivica A. Fox have signed up for a new Netflix comedy movie.

The quartet will join forces for Women Like Us, which will be directed by Tasha Smith and written by Ali Kinney.

Michelle Obama will executive produce for Higher Ground, a production company founded in 2018 by the former first lady and her husband, ex-United States president Barack Obama.

Netflix said about the forthcoming film: "The upcoming comedy follows a recently widowed woman who is dragged to the Hamptons by her lifelong best friends and sister on what should have been her 30th wedding anniversary.

"The weekend becomes a reckoning with grief, marriage, and the sisterhood that’s carried them throughout the years - as well as the realization that dreams don’t have an expiration date.

"In other words, there’s plenty of emotional baggage coming along for the trip."

But Whoopi is unlikely to use artificial intelligence (AI) while shooting the movie, because the actress recently rebuffed the idea that she should embrace AI, after Demi Moore encouraged film studios to work with the technology.

Whoopi - who previously starred alongside Demi in Ghost, the supernatural romance film directed by Jerry Zucker - said on The View: "I go out and I talk to people, and I do stuff that I understand. I understand when something comes in like a car and a horseless carriage. It's great and it isn't great.

"I don't want anybody telling me that I have to lean in to keep up with her. I need what I need, and I'm going to find the way that I need to get in there. This rush to push? I don't like being pushed the way I feel like I'm being pushed, because people want us to get on top of it."

Whoopi plans to start using AI technology eventually, but she doesn't appreciate being pushed towards it.

The Hollywood star - whose film credits include The Color Purple and Sister Act - said: "You should've pushed me two years ago when you first started really looking at it and realising this was something I needed to do. So, in my own time, I will get to it. It's great for us, and it's not great for us. It's like the internet."

Demi shared her own thoughts about AI at the recent Cannes Film Festival.

The 63-year-old actress said at a press conference at the festival: "AI is here, and so to fight it is to, in a sense, fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to find ways in which we can work with it, I think, is a more valuable path.

"Are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know. My inclination would be to say probably not."