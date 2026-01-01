David Oyelowo joins new cycling movie produced by Anne Hathaway's Somewhere Pictures

David Oyelowo has joined the cast of Little Five.

The Selma star, 50, will appear opposite Ariana Greenblatt and Rain Spencer in the motion picture, according to Deadline.

Anne Hathaway's production company, Somewhere Pictures, and Pigasus Pictures is behind the movie, which will also feature Max Cortezi as TFG, Sasha Frolova as Ingrid, Nadia Alexander as Josie, Drew Powell as Will.

Little Five has taken inspiration from the iconic Little 500 cycling race, which is held annually during the third weekend of April at Indiana University.

The movie will tell the story of a group of young women who formed an unlikely team to challenge tradition.

Oyelowo is to play the group's mentor, Randall, whose own cycling dreams were cruelly cut short.

Gillian Williams has penned the script for the forthcoming film, which will be directed by Ian Samuels.

Hathaway's Somewhere Pictures is also producing The Princess Diaries 3, and Anne recently said she wants the movie to be her "next" film project.

Speaking in April, she told Entertainment Weekly: "One hundred per cent, we’re constantly working on it. [The Devil Wears Prada 2] cropped up unexpectedly and took over the space ... it became impossible to focus on both at the same time."

Anne insisted The Princess Diaries 3 is "not greenlit or confirmed yet" but they are "chipping away at the script" and she wants to move ahead with it, adding: "The intention is to make Princess Diaries hopefully next."

She went on to say: "If I learned anything from [Devil Wears Prada 2], it’s that expectations are very, very high, and if you’re going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park."

It comes two years after the project gained a director, with Joyride's Adele Lim signing up to helm the long-awaited third movie in the franchise.

Adele previously told Variety: "As a diehard fan of the original The Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide."

Anne - who played Mia Thermopolis in the first two films, alongside Dame Julie Andrews as Queen Clarisse Renaldi - confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, writing: "Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues."

The first movie was released in 2001, and the sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, followed in 2004.