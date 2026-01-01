Tom Holland will keep playing Spider-Man for 'as long as they'll have me'

Tom Holland has no intention of giving up the role of Spider-Man in the near future.

The British actor is currently promoting his fourth solo outing as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and he has made it clear that he doesn't expect it to be his last.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Monday night, Holland told The Hollywood Reporter that as long as the fans and Marvel and Sony executives are happy, he has no intention of passing the baton anytime soon.

"I will do it for as long as they'll have me. So if this movie does good, I guess we'll see!" he declared.

The Odyssey star noted that the Spider-Man team have become a family since they made his first solo movie, 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"There's a family here at Marvel and Sony. We've been making these movies for 10 years and we're all really good friends and we all still really love working with together and there's a shorthand, there's a collaboration, there is a shared love for this character that is Peter Parker," he praised.

"When we all get together, it always feels like something magical happens, and to get to do it time and time again is something that will never really sink in for me. It still feels like this is my first-ever premiere for this character. It has been the gift of my life."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set four years after the events of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, also features returning stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, Marvel actors Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal and franchise newcomers Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman.

Back in 2021, the 30-year-old actor declared to GQ, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong."

In a recent follow-up interview with the publication, he suggested perhaps pushing the age limit to 37.

"I think the point of it is that I would love to pass the baton on, and I haven't achieved that yet. It's definitely something that we talk about a lot at the studio," he explained. "I could also have been trying to leverage Sony and scare them into thinking I wasn't going to do Spider-Man 4 now that I had a new deal on the horizon... It could've been part of a strategy to create fear."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in U.K. cinemas on Wednesday and U.S. cinemas on Friday.