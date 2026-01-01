Morgan Spector to play Robert Langdon in Netflix's Dan Brown series

Morgan Spector has been tapped to play Robert Langdon in Netflix's upcoming Dan Brown series.

On Monday, producers announced that The Gilded Age actor will portray the protagonist in a new show based on author Brown's 2025 mystery thriller novel, The Secret of Secrets.

In a statement, showrunner Carlton Cuse described Spector as the perfect fit for the role.

"Morgan is a truly wonderful actor whose work is always filled with intelligence, thoughtfulness and humanity," he declared. "He's the perfect fit for Robert Langdon - a brilliant academic whose curiosity, intelligence and intellect are the tools of his trade."

In Brown's books, Langdon is a Harvard professor and symbologist whose puzzle-solving abilities help him to unravel mysteries at the "intersection of science and spirituality".

Previously, Langdon was played by Tom Hanks in the 2006 film, The Da Vinci Code, based on Brown's bestselling 2003 novel.

The Oscar-winning actor reprised the role in two sequels, 2009's Angels & Demons and 2016's Inferno - both also directed by Ron Howard.

Alongside Cuse, Brown will serve as an executive producer on the new programme.

And Netflix producers promised fans that the currently untitled series will deliver on "heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue".

"In Dan Brown's thrilling novel, symbologist Robert Langdon races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind," a logline reads.

Spector, 45, rose to prominence following his performances in TV shows such as Homeland, The Plot Against America, and Black Rabbit. Most recently, he features as George Russell in HBO's The Gilded Age.