Ryan Gosling 'won over' Marvel bosses by pitching his own Ghost Rider idea

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) boss Kevin Feige has told how Ryan Gosling landed the Ghost Rider job after pitching his own idea.

The 45-year-old actor made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend to reveal he is joining the MCU as the Spirit of Vengeance in a 2028 movie which will see him reteam with his Star Wars: Starfighter director and writer Shawn Levy and Jonathan Tropper.

But Feige has now revealed how Gosling "won over" Shawn with his own vision for the motion picture.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Feige said: "It was Gosling who had the vision.

"It was Gosling who had the pitch that won over Shawn, that had them come and pitch us this idea, which led to us on stage today."

Shawn recently admitted he is very excited about Ghost Rider and working with Ryan again.

Appearing on stage with the actor and MCU boss Kevin Feige, he said: "I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed Deadpool + Wolverine.

"I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans.

"Gosling is the absolute s***. I say that with tremendous respect.

"We spent a lot of time last year making Starfighter, and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro, let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!”

The Ghost Rider series follows Johnny Blaze, a motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul and became a supernatural agent of vengeance. The character was played by Nicolas Cage in 2007's Ghost Rider and 2011 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, with Ryan's partner Eva Mendes playing Roxane Simpson in the first film.

Marvel boss Kevin previously admitted he would "love" to work with Ryan.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con about Ryan's Marvel pitch in 2022, Feige said: "Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider...

"Gosling's unbelievable. Ryan is amazing... I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU. He's dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It's amazing."

Ryan is rumoured to have been courted by the MCU to play the superhero Nova but he previously shut down the suggestions.

He said: "I don't know anything about Nova, if that's what you're going to ask me."