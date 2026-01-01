Rosie O'Donnell insists she has 'never' experienced side effects from weight loss drugs

Rosie O'Donnell has insisted that she has "never" experienced side effects from using weight loss medication.

The American talk show host and comedian first revealed she was taking the weight loss drug Mounjaro in January 2023.

Rosie previously explained that her doctor had prescribed the medication, alongside Repatha, following a health diagnosis, and she had already lost around 10 pounds at the time.

In a new episode of the Bleep! With Ana Navarro podcast, the 64-year-old revealed that she has been increasing her dosage gradually and is taking the medication at a "slow pace".

"I (did) the lowest dose for a year ... 2.5 (milligrams)," Rosie, who has lost approximately 60 pounds in three years, said. "Then I did a year at five, and now I'm just finishing a year at 7.5."

The former The View co-host noted that she plans to increase the dosage "one more time" before eventually stopping the medication.

"I wanted to go slow because I know that it overwhelms me when I have lost (weight) quick before," she stated. "I like doing it at a slow pace. I like how it feels that I'm not sick, that I've never had any kind of side effects."

Podcast host Ana Navarro then asked the comedian whether the medication had ever caused her to "run to the bathroom", with Rosie responding, "Never".

"But again, I did a year on 2.5. The doctor kept saying, 'I want you to go up,' and I'm like, 'I'm fine as it is,'" she clarified.

Reflecting on her experience in a previous TikTok video, Rosie told followers that she had noticed a "significantly" lower appetite after taking Mounjaro.

"It's like it alters something in your thought process. ... It's weird," she explained. "I really stopped drinking like five or six Diet Cokes a day. All I drink is water now. And I'm not eating sugar as much as I can."