House of the Dragon's Bethany Antonia joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

House of the Dragon star Bethany Antonia will be a contestant on this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

The British actress, who plays dragon-rider Lady Baela Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel series, will put her dancing skills to the test in the Strictly ballroom when the U.K. competition series returns later this year.

"I can't quite believe that I will be heading to the Strictly ballroom this September!" Bethany said in a statement. "I have grown up watching Strictly, and I am so excited to take the challenge on and (hopefully!) learn a new skill. See you on the dance floor!"

In a separate social media video, the 28-year-old told her followers that she was "absolutely terrified" about joining the show.

"Oh my goodness, I'm so excited. I'm absolutely terrified. I cannot wait to meet my partner. I cannot wait to be part of the Strictly extravaganza," she smiled, visibly excited. "I have grown up watching the show with my family, with my friends; it's been such a big part of my life. I can't quite believe that I'm going to get the chance to hopefully learn how to ballroom and Latin dance."

The actress and singer began her career at the age of 14 when she appeared in a short film adaptation of The Tempest and has since appeared in TV shows including Doctors, Get Even, Nolly, Stay Close, Stath Lets Flats, and Doctor Who.

Bethany has played Lady Baela in the HBO TV series since 2022 and is currently starring on the London stage as Eurydice in the hit musical Hadestown.

She is the ninth celebrity to be announced for the BBC series following Australian singer Delta Goodrem, actresses Jaime Winstone and Lacey Turner, Love Island stars Dani Dyer and Cach Mercer, hairstylist Chris Appleton, TV presenter Will Best and Olympic medal-winning cyclist and swimmer Dame Sarah Storey.