Taika Waititi promises there's no 'murdering robot twist' in Klara And The Sun

Taika Waititi has promised there’s no “big twist where robots start murdering everyone” in his new movie Klara And The Sun.

The director hasn’t released a film since football documentary Next Goal Wins three years ago, but is now gearing up for his latest project - an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s acclaimed novel - to hit screens.

Jenna Ortega stars in the lead role as solar-powered android Klara, who is purchased as a friend by a mother for her ailing daughter in a dystopian future, and Taika told Empire magazine that the film doesn’t have any of the comedic turns he’s become known for in recent years.

He mused: “To try and make this a silly movie undermined a lot of what Klara is about. This story’s a drama. Once I realised that, it made it a lot easier.

“There’s no big twist where robots start murdering everyone. I say this as a compliment: it’s a story where nothing really happens. It all just sort of flows.”

Taika read the book itself in one sitting, which “never happens”, he said.

Revealing he sped through the tome on a flight, he added: “I absorbed it really fast. I just found it so beautiful.”

Klara And The Sun also stars Amy Adams, Natasha Lyonne and Steve Buscemi, and Taika added that he wanted it to be more of an exploration of the concept of love than anything else.

He said: “Humans are quite challenging to love. If you weren’t human and you were introduced to us, you might ask: what is it about these things that are supposedly lovable?

“Why would you love one of them? How come they keep falling in love with each other? We’re weird and unlikeable. We’re erratic and unreasonable and unpredictable.”

Taika added in an interview with the New York Times: “The more you read the book and the more you’re trying to delve into the relationships, the more you unlock, and the more complicated it gets.”

Klara And The Sun is due for release in the UK on October 23.