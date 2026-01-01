Janel Parrish splits from dancer Sasha Farber - report

Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber have ended their relationship.

The Pretty Little Liars alum and the Dancing with the Stars pro called it quits three months after they confirmed they were dating, People magazine reports.

The pair went Instagram official on 27 April, hard-launching their relationship after weeks of teasing fans with videos of them dancing together.

Parrish competed on season 19 of Dancing with the Stars in 2014, when she was paired up with Val Chmerkovskiy, while Farber did not compete in the season but was part of the pro troupe.

The two were "friends for years" before reconnecting romantically, Parrish confirmed to Us Weekly.

"I did the show and he was my buddy Sash for a very long time, and then we reconnected and here we are," she told the outlet.

Speaking with People magazine in May at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles, Parrish called Farber "such a light" and said he "brings so much love and light and positivity" to the world.

"He's an amazing chef," she added at the time. "I literally was just filming a movie every day until 7:30 pm and I'd walk in the house and he would have a full spread for me. I'm just very, very lucky."

Farber and Parrish made their red carpet debut on 5 June, wearing coordinating looks at the 33rd annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles.

Parrish split from her husband of seven years, Chris Long, earlier this year.

Farber previously dated Bachelorette star Jenn Tran. Before that, he was married to his DWTS costar Emma Slater from 2018 to 2022.