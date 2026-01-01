Mike Leigh foreshadows retirement due to illness

Film-maker Mike Leigh has said his next film is likely to be his last.

The Oscar-nominated writer and director was speaking at a Golden Globes-hosted event in London about his next film Tender Loving Care, a drama set to premiere during this autumn's festival season, Indiewire reports.

The 83-year-old, whose films include Secrets & Lies, Mr Turner and Another Year, said another film would be "very difficult" and "not going to be possible" due to his health issues.

Leigh has previously spoken about being diagnosed with myositis, a disease that affects the immune system and causes chronic muscle inflammation.

When asked if Tender Loving Care will be his last film, he responded: "Absolutely. I think very likely, yes. I mean, I know the girls don't like to hear me say that, but I think that is the case."

The film is a comedy-drama starring Leigh's longtime collaborator and partner Marion Bailey, and Widow's Bay star Kate O'Flynn. It will have its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September.

"I was lucky in making this last film. People were very helpful," he shared. "You'll see when I get up, that my two friends all helped me to stand up. So I probably can't do much more."

Leigh's last film, Hard Truths starring Marianne Jean-Baptiste, was a critical hit two years ago, nominated for Outstanding British Film of the Year at the BAFTAs.