Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere meet three decades after parents' divorce

Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere have met as co-stars, three decades after their parents were divorced.

The Shards stars were introduced on the set of their new TV drama series - 30 years after Kaia's mother Cindy Crawford and Homer's father Richard Gere finalised their divorce.

In an interview with E! News, Kaia, 24, who is currently dating actor Lewis Pullman, revealed she had thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Homer, 26.

"It was so lovely to work with him," the model and actress, whose father is businessman Rande Gerber, told the outlet at the show's NYC premiere.

"He's so wonderful. He's so funny. He makes me laugh so hard, and he's the greatest scene partner ever. And really, it's such a supportive environment and we've gotten so close over this process.

Homer, whose mother is 76-year-old Richard's second wife, Carey Lowell, told the outlet at the same event that he and Kaia met the same way they met all their The Shards co-stars: at a bar.

"We hadn't met before shooting," he explained. "Two weeks before, we met at a bar with all the other cast, and we became friends. It's funny."

The 26-year-old actor added he and Kaia had become "really close" after working together.

"From the inside, it's really normal," Homer continued. "We just became friends as coworkers before we started working, and she's become a really close friend. It's been lovely working with her."

Set in 1982, The Shards - based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name and helmed by American Horror Story director Ryan Murphy - follows a group of privileged friends at an elite LA prep school as a serial killer strikes across the city.