Sadie Sink shares who knows who she's playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sadie Sink told her closest friends and family who she is playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Stranger Things actress has a mystery role in the long-awaited film and while she insisted it wasn't "hard" to keep the character under wraps, she didn't entirely keep the information to herself.

She told People magazine: “I’m kind of a vault, so it wasn’t that hard.

"And I don’t know, I was mostly just so excited to join this universe. So I was fine with keeping a secret for a year and a half or however long it’s been.”

Asked if she let the news slip to anyone, she added: “Yeah, for sure.

“My family knew, my friends, close friends knew, but yeah, just not the press."

Among the guesses from fans have been that Sadie could be playing Gwen Stacy, Jean Grey - a role that would help bring the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Mayday Parker, who is Peter Parker's daughter from a different timeline, or the telepathic Rachel Summers.

And asked if anyone had ever guessed right to her face, Sadie admitted: “Yes, that has happened. But that happens all the time online.”

The 24-year-old actress had a great time working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which features Tom Holland in his fourth outing as the titular superhero alongside his wife Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Sadie said: “I guess [it’s] just so much fun exploring a new character and especially doing that amongst people who are so supportive and welcoming as this cast was.

“[It was] really fun to stretch new muscles as an actor and just have some fun with it. It’s a fun movie.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton recently insisted the movie is “better” if viewers don’t know anything about Sadie's role before they see it, with her character name not even included on the cast list.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Keeping what Sadie's doing under wraps, you'll honestly understand when you see the movie. The movie is a better movie if you don't know certain things.”

Destin also said he’s not a fan of viewers sharing spoilers or plot details online, as it affects others’ experience of the film.

He sighed: “I wish people didn't know anything when they go in to watch this movie, but we're not doing it for any other reason but to protect the experience of the fans.

“Whoever goes on opening weekend, you are going to have a much cooler experience if you go in not knowing certain things."

The film has also teased her character, posting a video earlier this month which showed Sadie saying: “Hi, my name is Sadie Sink and I play…”

However, the big reveal was blocked out by a spider web graphic covering her mouth.