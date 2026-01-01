Independent movies are essential, says Greta Lee

Greta Lee thinks independent movies are "essential".

The 43-year-old actress has starred in a host of big-budget productions in recent years, including Toy Story 5, A House of Dynamite, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - but Greta remains passionate about independent, low-budget films, too.

The actress - whose new movie project is Late Fame, an independent film helmed by critic-turned-director Kent Jones - told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think it’s so essential. I really do.

"I really believe in not only this movie specifically, but movies like this. I am actively campaigning for us to keep making and supporting movies like this of the size, of this scope.

"So much has been said in a much more articulate way about the importance of the theatre-going experience, but we are in a very tricky spot right now. I would be so devastated to find ourselves in a situation where there’s not a movie like this that one could go enjoy."

Greta explained that independent movies have played a huge role in her own life.

The actress said: "I know how instrumental it was for me.

"I remember seeing the Before trilogy in theatres in New York City by myself and what that meant for me, not as an actor, but as a person. To think that is being threatened, that it might not be possible for people anymore, is a really scary thing. I’m hoping that this movie is just another chance for someone to go experience a story — you can call it art, but just to go see a movie like this."

Greta actually enjoys the pressure and "limitations" that come with shooting a small-budget movie.

The actress also found that she could really relate to her on-screen character in Late Fame.

She explained: "I can’t pretend that I don’t like it sometimes. Even the idea of shooting on film and having these limitations — it can be useful to have parameters and to have boundaries and things that seem like problems can end up being part of the solution.

"I had to sing Surabaya Johnny, in character, and we had no time.

"For Gloria herself, she doesn’t have a lot of resources. I remember those times when I was starting out in New York and auditioning for musicals, having to learn, have a book of your best 16 bars of contemporary musical theatre ready and what it meant to be that kind of a workhorse.

"You have to be made of steel to be able to just turn it on and sing and just do it. I wanted to pay homage to that and step up to that kind of pressure."