Evan Rachel Wood 'sad' to not be involved in Practical Magic 2

Evan Rachel Wood has admitted that "it's sad" to not be part of the upcoming Practical Magic sequel.

The Westworld actress, who was a child star in 1998's Practical Magic, will not appear alongside Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in the upcoming sequel.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wood admitted she was disappointed to be left out of the project.

"It is sad, because we bonded with that cast so much as children, and so to miss out on the opportunity to look at that cast and look at that house as an adult and see the history in our eyes, it's something that can't be faked," she shared. "I'm sad that doesn't get to exist, especially for the fans."

In the original movie, Kidman and Bullock played sister witches Gillian and Sally Owens, and Wood and Alexandra Artrip portrayed Sally's daughters Kylie and Antonia.

For the new film, Wood and Artrip have been replaced by Joey King and Maisie Williams.

Practical Magic 2 is based on Alice Hoffman's 2021 sequel novel The Book of Magic, however, Wood believes the film is not following the book too closely.

"I read the book and it seems like they're not following the book," she added. "I think in the book it would have made sense to bring me back; I think in the way they're redoing it and approaching it, it didn't make sense."

The Thirteen actress previously told her Instagram followers last year that she had "offered (her) services", but she was "told they are recasting".

"I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters," she stated.

Practical Magic 2, which will also star returning cast members Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest, will be released on 11 September.