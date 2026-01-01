Evan Rachel Wood 'sad' over Practical Magic 2 snub

Evan Rachel Wood is"sad" not to be involved with Practical Magic 2.

The 38-year-old actress starred in the original 1998 movie as Kylie Owens, the daughter of Sandra Bullock's Sally Owens, but the role is played in the upcoming sequel by Joey King, and Evan thinks fans will be disappointed not to see her back in the role.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “It is sad, because we bonded with that cast so much as children, and so to miss out on the opportunity to look at that cast and look at that house as an adult and see the history in our eyes, it’s something that can’t be faked.

“I’m sad that doesn’t get to exist, especially for the fans.”

Practical Magic was based on Alice Hoffman's novel of the same name, which spawned multiple novels, and the sequel will be based on the final tome in the series, Book of Magic, but Evan doesn't think the film will strictly "follow" the tome.

She said: “I read the book, and it seems like they’re not following the book. I think in the book it would have made sense to bring me back; I think in the way they’re redoing it and approaching it, it didn’t make sense.”

Practical Magic 2 has also recast Kylie's sister Antonia, with Maisie Williams taking over the role from Alexandra Artrip.

When the sequel was first announced, Evan revealed she had approached producers about reprising her role but was told her services were not needed.

She said on her Instagram Story at the time: "I am getting asked about this a lot, so I’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the #PracticalMagic sequel.

"I offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are re-casting.

"I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters.”

Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reprising their roles as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who are descended from a long line of witches.

Meanwhile, producer Denise Di Novi previously promised that fans will be "very pleased" with the sequel, which will draw heavily from the source material.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "I think (fans are) going to be very pleased. We're going to be very faithful. We're [aware of] how important those characters and that movie are to so many people. We're not going to reinvent the wheel.

"We're going to draw from Alice Hoffman's books, as the first movie did, and we're going to be true to the chronology of how many years later it is."

Di Novi explained how the crew will "be respectful to the characters, story, and locations" from the original picture.