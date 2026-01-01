Jared Leto accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women

Jared Leto has been accused of criminal sexual conduct by multiple women in a bombshell documentary.

The Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman has been accused of sexual assault, threatening sexual assault, having sex with a minor and making sexually explicit phone calls in the new BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret.

In the documentary, which airs in the U.K. on Wednesday, one woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the 54-year-old in 2002, when she was 17 and he was in his 30s.

The woman, going by the pseudonym Isabel, claimed that Leto called her into the bathroom of a "gross motel" while he was showering, "opened the shower curtain and started kissing" her before allegedly grabbing her hand and using it to masturbate himself.

Another woman claimed she was left alone with the Suicide Squad star in a hotel room when she was 19 and he threatened her with sexual assault.

A third alleged that she had sex with Leto at his home in California when she was 17 and he was 34, and he "shrugged off" a conversation about the state's age of consent being 18. She visited his house two or three more times.

A fourth accuser claimed that the Dallas Buyers Club actor made sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16, and he "did at least once mention him and I having sex at some point". She was sent a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) but refused to sign it.

Four other women alleged that they received unusual and sexual calls from Leto when they were younger.

A total of 10 women shared their allegations in the documentary, nine of them speaking publicly for the first time. The claims relate to alleged incidents between 2002 and 2016.

Leto has yet to respond to the allegations made against him in the documentary.

The actor and musician was previously accused of sexual misconduct by nine women in a report by Air Mail in June 2025. His representative denied the allegations at the time.