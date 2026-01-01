Michael J. Fox to receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at 2026 Emmys

Michael J. Fox is set to receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 2026 Emmys.

The Back to the Future star has been chosen to receive the prestigious honour in "recognition of his transformative contributions to Parkinson's disease research and advocacy".

The award, which is given annually to an individual in the television industry for their humanitarian efforts, will be presented on 14 September during the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony.

Throughout his nearly five-decade career, Fox has won five Emmy Awards, with his 19th Emmy nomination arriving this year for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in the Apple TV+ drama Shrinking.

The 65-year-old actor won three consecutive Emmys from 1986 to 1988 for his breakout role as Alex P. Keaton in the NBC sitcom Family Ties. He later secured his fourth Emmy in 2000 for his performance in the ABC sitcom Spin City, before winning his fifth for a guest role in the FX drama Rescue Me in 2009.

Fox's 2023 documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which chronicles his life, career and Parkinson's disease diagnosis, was nominated for seven Emmys and won four.

Alongside his Emmy wins, Fox has also received four Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Grammy Award.

The Teen Wolf actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 at the age of 29. He later founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000.

The foundation has since become the world's largest non-profit funder of Parkinson's research.

"The Television Academy is proud to honour him for his extraordinary leadership in advancing Parkinson's research, transforming public awareness and inspiring global support through The Michael J. Fox Foundation, whose investments have accelerated scientific breakthroughs and the search for a cure," said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy. "He continues to exemplify compassion, courage and service, reflecting the power of one individual to drive meaningful change."

Previous recipients of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award include Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Sean Penn, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.