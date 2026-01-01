Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's court case against alleged aggressor delayed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was set to testify in court this week, but the case has been delayed.

The former Duke of York was expected to provide evidence via video link in his case against Alex Jenkinson, the man who allegedly threatened him near his Sandringham home earlier this year.

Jenkinson reportedly accosted the former prince while he was walking two of the late Queen Elizabeth's dogs on 6 May. Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, took in the dogs following the Queen's death in 2022, and they have remained with Andrew ever since.

According to court documents, Jenkinson "used towards Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him".

Jenkinson also faces a second charge of accosting a different man in the same location the day before.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring announced on Wednesday that the trial will be delayed until 21 December due to concerns over the accused man's mental health, Hello! magazine reported.

The delay comes amid Andrew's own legal worries. The former prince was arrested on 19 February this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office, linked to allegations that he improperly shared information with Jeffrey Epstein while working as an envoy for the British government.