Ben Affleck wins a million on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Ben Affleck has joined the list of celebrity winners of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

The Argo star took home the top prize with help from Jeopardy! champion Jamie Ding.

Affleck conquered the $1 million question almost exactly one year after his Good Will Hunting co-star and best friend Matt Damon did the same. Damon was similarly paired with Jeopardy! wiz and current host Ken Jennings, who helped him reach the top prize for charity.

The money from Affleck and Ding's victory will go toward Affleck's Eastern Congo Initiative, which is dedicated to supporting the people living in the African region.

In the final question, Affleck and Ding had to guess which turkeys were not pardoned by a US president: Peanut Butter & Jelly; Tater & Tot; Mac & Cheese; or Spaghetti & Meatball. The pair used their lifeline to ask host Jimmy Kimmel, who guessed the answer as Spaghetti & Meatball.

"I would bet on Jimmy," Affleck agreed. "I would go for it."

After a long moment of suspense, Spaghetti & Meatball was revealed to be the correct answer and confetti rained down as Affleck and Ding jumped for joy and hugged.

The duo are the fifth winners of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire during Kimmel's tenure, which began in April 2020. Other celebrity pairs to win include The Office stars Oscar Nuñez and Kate Flannery in September 2025.