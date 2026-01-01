George and Amal Clooney forced to evacuate French home amid wildfires

George and Amal Clooney have evacuated their home in France amid the ongoing wildfires.

The couple and their nine-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, live in the town of Brignoles, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region of southeastern France. Their home is in one of the many areas where wildfires are spreading across France, Spain, Italy and Greece.

The married couple announced their evacuation in a letter to the mayor of Brignoles, a representative for Clooney confirmed.

"Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment," the letter began.

"As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise two things: first, we hope you and the people of our city are safe; and second, that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we'll be part of making it whole.

"We love Brignoles and our friends who live there," the Clooneys' letter concluded.

Around 224,000 people have been evacuated in the Gironde region of France, and another 3000 in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, CNN reports. More than 63,000 people have been evacuated from similar fierce fires in Spain.

The famous couple also own an estate in England, a villa on Lake Como in Italy, and another property near George's family in Kentucky.