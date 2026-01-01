New Home Alone movie with Macaulay Culkin 'in the early stages' at Disney

A new Home Alone movie starring Macaulay Culkin is reportedly in the works.

The 45-year-old actor shot to global stardom playing plucky kid Kevin McCallister in the 1990 Christmas classic and its 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, both of which see his alter ego defend himself against burglars, Harry Lyme (Joe Pesci) and Marv Murchins (Daniel Stern).

Culkin did not appear in the franchise's other four movies, but is now said to be leading a new reboot, in which he will reportedly star as Kevin.

A source told People: "It’s in the early stages, very early. It’s just an idea and an almost green light from Disney.

"Disney loved Macaulay’s idea, and everyone wants to see this happen."

In November 2025, Culkin pitched an idea for a Home Alone sequel, and insisted he is not "completely allergic" to playing Kevin again for another dose of festive comedy chaos.

Speaking during his A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour, he said: “I kind of had this idea.

“I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff.

"I’m working really hard, and I’m not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me, and then I get locked out.

"[Kevin’s son] won’t let me in… and he’s the one setting traps for me.”

The planned movie would essentially swap the Wet Bandits, Harry and Marv, with Kevin himself, as "the house is some sort of metaphor" for the relationship between the grown-up character and his son.

Culkin added: "[Kevin has to] 'get let back into son’s heart’ kind of deal.

"That’s the closest elevator pitch that I have. I’m not completely allergic to it, the right thing.”

Culkin did not star in Home Alone 3 (1997), Home Alone 4 (2002), Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012), or Home Sweet Home Alone (2021).

However, last year, the entertainer did return as his iconic character in the Home But Not Alone campaign for Home Instead, a firm that offers in-home care for older adults.

The ad - which honours the original movie's 35th anniversary - sees Kevin protect his mom, Kate McCallister (Catherine O'Hara), in the films from potential dangers in their home.

In August 2025, Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York's director Chris Columbus, 67, said a reboot or revival of the film would be a "mistake".

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I think Home Alone really exists as, not at this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that. I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago.

"I think it should be left alone.”