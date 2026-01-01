Andrew Garfield 'grateful' his movie Artificial has new home after being dropped by studio

Andrew Garfield feels "grateful" that his upcoming movie Artificial has a new home after being dropped by its original studio.

In June, officials at Amazon confirmed they had dropped Luca Guadagnino's latest movie, starring Garfield as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and were helping the team shop it to other studios.

Addressing the news in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Garfield expressed his gratitude that Neon executives picked up the film, which is currently in post-production.

"This business is in an interesting place and I'm fascinated by how things work," he shared. "I'm really grateful to Amazon for making the film with us and I'm also really grateful to Amazon for helping it find a new home. And I think Neon's a really, really exciting home for it. I think it's a really good fit and I'm really excited to release it with them."

He added that Neon was "a daring studio doing daring films so I'm very, very excited to be partnering with them on it".

In a separate interview with Variety, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star insisted that Amazon bosses were "nothing but supportive" and "encouraging" while they were making the movie.

"I think there are certain things that fit certain places and don't fit other places...," he explained. "Luca has a really great relationship with them and I've developed a lovely relationship with them as well."

Announcing the news in June, Amazon officials said they have "the utmost respect and admiration" for the Call Me By Your Name filmmaker but believe "Artificial will be better served if it were released by a different studio".

After several weeks of speculation, Neon bosses acquired the film. A new release date has not yet been announced.

Artificial tells the story of Altman's OpenAI and the turbulent period when he was fired and rehired within days in 2023. It also stars Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov, Ike Barinholtz, Mark Rylance, Billie Lourd, Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman and Zosia Mamet.