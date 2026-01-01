Donna Mills joins OnlyFans at 85

Donna Mills has joined OnlyFans.

The 85-year-old TV star, who found fame playing the glamorous and ruthless Abby Ewing/Cunningham/Sumner/Fairgate on hit 1980s show Knots Landing, has given the reason that the platform offers a chance for her to connect with fans in a more personal way.

"I've always appreciated the incredible support and encouragement I've received from my fans over the years," Mills told Variety. "Social media has been a wonderful way to stay connected, but I'm excited to join OnlyFans because it offers the opportunity for a more personal and direct connection.

"I'll be sharing moments from my daily life, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and engaging with fans in a more meaningful way. It's simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who've supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am."

Andy Bachman, CEO of OnlyFans owner Creators Inc, chimed in with his support.

"Donna has always been fearless and ahead of her time," he said in a statement shared by Page Six.

"She told me, 'YOLO, let's do it,' and that perfectly captures her attitude. She is approaching OnlyFans on her own terms and creating a space that feels authentic, personal and completely true to her."