Evan Rachel Wood clarifies comments about being left out of Practical Magic 2

Evan Rachel Wood has clarified her comments about feeling "sad" over not being part of Practical Magic 2.

The actress, who was a child star in 1998's Practical Magic, will not appear alongside Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in the upcoming sequel.

Earlier this week, Wood admitted she was disappointed not to reprise the role of Kylie Owens in the project.

But in a statement posted to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the Westworld star explained why she wasn't fit for the part anyway.

"Last thing I'll say to clarify; I mentioned that if Practical Magic 2 had followed the book, it would have made sense to bring me back. The reason being, in the book, the oldest daughter (my character) is closer to 25, and pregnant," she wrote. "It is the youngest daughter who goes in search of a way to end the curse. It's a mystery how the oldest daughter is with child, but has evaded the curse, until it is revealed that she doesn't fall in love with men, she falls in love with women."

Wood went on to emphasise that the new film veers away from the plots of author Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel Practical Magic and its 2021 follow-up, The Book of Magic.

"In the new film, they removed the pregnancy and queerness from my character, made her younger, and sent her in search of a way to break the curse, instead of her younger sister," the 38-year-old continued. "That is why, because of the changes, and the switching of the daughters' narratives, it didn't work to bring me back for the film."

And to conclude, Wood revealed that she had reached out to Joey King - who plays Kylie Owens in Practical Magic 2 - to offer her support.

"I am really excited for a new generation to discover these films, and also the beautiful books by Alice Hoffman. I have sent Joey King my love and am cheering her on. I hope they all had a magical and fun time bringing it to life. The Owens sisters are truly special," she declared.

Practical Magic 2, which will also star returning cast members Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest, will be released on 11 September.

Wood is currently promoting the thriller series The Shards, which is set to premiere via FX on 5 August.