Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reflects on cancellation of Wonder Man

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has opened up about the surprise cancellation of his Disney+ series, Wonder Man.

In March, showrunner Andrew Guest confirmed the Marvel Television series had been renewed for a second season, with Yahya to reprise the role of Simon Williams / Wonder Man.

But on Thursday, editors at Variety reported that Wonder Man had been cancelled, with a planned writers' room never happening.

A short time later, Yahya took to Instagram to post a photo of him wearing a Wonder Man cap and drinking an iced coffee.

"Word just dropped that Wonder Man won't be coming back for Season 2. (And if you don't knowww, now ya knoww!) That's life, right? Everything will shake out," he wrote.

The Matrix Resurrections star went on to thank all the fans for watching Wonder Man.

"I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED the show, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other. The show worked. And that's my favorite thing about it," the 40-year-old continued. "I can see in the messages I get saying how the show reminded some of you not to give up, and I feel it in the genuine love shared when I bump into some of you all during the day."

And despite the news, Yahya insisted he is doing OK and looking forward to attending the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards in September as a nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

"I'm glad we got to be a part of something cool. Thank you for watching... And uhh... See you at the EMMYS," he added.

Most recently, Yayha played John Creasy in the Netflix action-thriller series, Man on Fire.