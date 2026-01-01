Post Malone performs version of I Had Some Help for Sesame Street special

Post Malone performs a wholesome version of his song, I Had Some Help, for a new Sesame Street special.

On Thursday, producers at the long-running children's TV series announced that the Circles hitmaker - real name Austin Post - guest stars in an extreme weather event-themed episode titled Storm on Sesame Street.

In the instalment, Post sings a track titled A Little Help with characters Elmo and Abby, with the lyrics emphasising the importance of checking in on neighbours after a storm.

The song is a twist on his 2024 hit, I Had Some Help, which featured Morgan Wallen.

"A little help, A little help/ A little help is all it takes /To make our street a better place," the 31-year-old sings in the chorus.

Actress-comedian Michelle Buteau also makes an appearance on the programme.

The special will premiere via Netflix and PBS KIDS on 3 August. It will drop via YouTube in September.

A collaboration between Sesame Workshop and PSEG Foundation, the episode seeks to help children, families, and communities "prepare for, cope with, and recover from extreme weather like hurricanes, floods, and wildfires".

"Extreme weather is now a reality for many families, and young children need support they can understand and trust," said Joseph Giraldi, chief operating officer at Sesame Workshop. "With our Extreme Weather response initiative, we're using the power of Sesame Street to help children prepare for what's ahead, cope with big emotions during moments of disruption, and begin to recover afterward. From our new storm special to year-round resources and community outreach, this initiative reflects our commitment to showing up for children and families when they need it most."