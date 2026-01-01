NEWS Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu makes galactic Number 1 debut on Official Film Chart Newsdesk Share with :





Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu has made a blockbuster entrance on the UK Official Film Chart, debuting straight at Number 1. The latest cinematic chapter from the franchise sees bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu team up for a mission targeting remaining Imperial warlords, dethroning previous chart-topper The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which slips to Number 2.



Sci-fi spectacle Disclosure Day lands as the week’s second-highest new entry, claiming Number 3. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo, the film explores a world-altering revelation surrounding humanity's place in the universe.



Action sequel Mortal Kombat 2 (2026) jumps four places to Number 4, bringing its tournament combat and Earthrealm mythology back into the upper reaches of the standings. Meanwhile, supernatural horror Obsession drops two places to round out the Top 5.



In catalog releases, epic historical drama Troy experiences a major surge, climbing 18 places to Number 6. Brad Pitt stars as Achilles in the sweeping retelling of the Trojan War. Sci-fi horror Backrooms, based on the viral internet urban legend of liminal spaces, drops five places to Number 7 following its debut last week.



Michael Jackson biopic Michael falls three places to Number 8, continuing a steady home entertainment run that chronicles the pop star's life and musical legacy. Fashion sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 slips five places to Number 9, returning viewers to the high-pressure world of Runway magazine.



Finally, martial arts thriller The Furious rounds out the Top 10, dropping one place to Number 10 with its revenge-driven combat storylines.



The Official Film Chart reflects the UK's biggest home entertainment releases of the week across physical and digital formats, compiled by the Official Charts Company.

