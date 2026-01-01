Sharon Stone tried to secure rights to All About Eve for stage production

Sharon Stone has revealed she tried to secure the rights for a stage production of All About Eve.

The Casino actress hopes to make a Broadway debut in the future, but the roles she's been offered have never felt right, so she has tried to generate ideas of her own.

The 68-year-old revealed that she tried to obtain the rights to a stage adaptation of All About Eve because she wanted to play Margo Channing, the character played by Bette Davis in the 1950 film.

"I could be a good Margo Channing," Stone told Variety. "I mean, in my sleep. Let's go. Come on. When she goes, 'I hate men.'"

All About Eve, about an ingénue who insinuates herself into the lives of an ageing Broadway star, inspired the stage musical Applause, which debuted in 1970. More recently, Gillian Anderson and Lily James portrayed Margo and Eve in a 2019 stage adaptation in London.

The Basic Instinct actress shared that she wanted to make a gender-swapped version of the Tony Award-winning musical La Cage aux Folles, about a gay couple operating a drag nightclub.

"La Cage with two lesbians. I play the lipstick lesbian and you find a big butch lesbian who has to fem it up," she stated.

In a recent conversation with her agent, Stone also pitched the idea of reviving the 1966 musical Mame - which starred Angela Lansbury - and switching the setting from the Depression to the punk era.

"I was like, 'Can we get Mame and reset it in the punk era?" she recalled. "I could work at a department store in New York and get a biracial kid and be Mame in the punk era. The kid could have a mohawk. I would have bleached blonde Blondie hair. I could get Debbie Harry to do the music and Billy Idol."

Of her suggestions, she added with a laugh, "I tell people these ideas and they just look at me and are like, 'What the f**k are you taking?'"