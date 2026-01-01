Joey King and Maisie Williams felt huge responsibility with Practical Magic 2

Joey King and Maisie Williams felt a "massive responsibility" when they joined Practical Magic 2.

The two actresses will play Sandra Bullock's daughters Kylie and Antonia Owens - who were played by Evan Rachel Wood and Alexandra Artrip in the original 1998 film - in the upcoming sequel and they are keen to do justice to the story.

Asked if they felt pressure, Maisie agreed when Joey said they "definitely" did.

Joey added to People magazine: “As fans of the original film myself, ourselves, I feel like when you love something as much as we already love Practical Magic, there’s just massive responsibility of joining the team and wanting to do it justice."

But Maisie, 29, explained she and Joey had their nerves put at ease by a warm message from Sandra.

She said: “Sandra just texts us both straight away. I think it says, ‘Hello, it’s your mother here.’ And I think, wow.

“It is just amazing. She’s so lovely. The nicest woman in Hollywood."

The two actresses were hugely grateful for the bond they have developed with Sandra and co-star Nicole Kidman, who previously worked with Joey on A Family Affair.

Joey, 26, said: “They are the best duo ever. Nicole and I worked together a few years ago. She plays my mom in a movie and we become really close from that, which is so crazy. I’m just such a fan of her. I’m so in awe of her. She’s the nicest person ever.

“Sandy just takes us under her wing as her daughters. It is really special to have this post-movie bond with her that we have. She sends us voice notes all the time,” King says. “She’s always hyping us up. She’s just the sweetest. They’re the best.”

And even now filming has stayed in touch, the four have a group chat which remains active.

Joey said: “Yesterday, there was a photo of us that came out, and then Sandy texted it to us and was like, ‘Oh my God, you guys are the cutest thing in the whole world. What the hell?’ And we were just like, ‘Oh my God, we love her so much.’ It was so nice of her."

Meanwhile, Evan recently admitted she is "sad" not to be playing Kylie in the sequel.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “It is sad, because we bonded with that cast so much as children, and so to miss out on the opportunity to look at that cast and look at that house as an adult and see the history in our eyes, it’s something that can’t be faked.

“I’m sad that doesn’t get to exist, especially for the fans.”