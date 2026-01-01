Lili Reinhart keeps relationship private for her own 'protection'

Lili Reinhart has revealed that she keeps her relationship with Jack Martin private for their own "protection".

The Riverdale alum opened up about her romance with fellow actor Jack, whom she has been dating since 2023, as she reflected on entering a new decade of her life in September.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan in a recent interview, the 29-year-old actress shared that she has found a sense of contentment and is looking forward to her 30s.

"I'm in a really beautiful relationship," Lili divulged. "I've never really given any details about my relationship for our own protection, but I am in the best relationship I've ever been in."

The couple were first rumoured to be dating after they were spotted together in April 2023, before Jack appeared to confirm their romance by sharing photos of them travelling together on Instagram that July.

Lili noted that she has built strong friendships that she hopes to carry with her into the next chapter of her life.

"I have really wonderful friends. I'm glad I'm moving into my 30s with a really sturdy group of people who I genuinely love to be around," she shared.

The Chemical Hearts actress also admitted that she hopes her next decade will be easier than her 20s, after facing a number of personal and health challenges in recent years, including being diagnosed with interstitial cystitis, endometriosis and alopecia.

"I hope and pray that my 30s are better than my 20s, because I don't want to do that s**t again," she said candidly. "I'm a very different person entering my 30s. I've been through so much."

"I had my entire Riverdale experience in my 20s and was in a relationship that began and ended very publicly," she continued. "I went through the pandemic, as we all did, and then the past few years (I've been) seeing my industry get back on its feet. It's been a wild decade."

Lili starred as Betty Cooper in Riverdale from 2017 until the series concluded in 2023. During her time on the show, she dated co-star Cole Sprouse on and off for three years before they split in 2020.