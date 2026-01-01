Jon Bernthal admits Fury audition was 'a scary experience'

Jon Bernthal has revealed his Fury audition was a "scary experience" for Brad Pitt and David Ayer because he was so determined to prove he was willing to go to a "dangerous place".

Ayer's 2014 war film followed members of an American tank crew fighting in Nazi Germany during the final weeks of World War II, and Bernthal played an unstable ammunition loader paralysed by trauma.

Bernthal admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that he felt intimidated going up for the role of Grady Travis but was determined to give everything he'd got when he auditioned in front of Ayer and the film's lead, Pitt.

"(My main thought was) was, 'Brad doesn't know you. You've got to prove it to Brad,'" Bernthal recalled. "That was an insane morning. I was ready to die."

Divulging more details, The Walking Dead actor revealed that he proved to them that he was willing to go to a "dangerous place" for his character.

"The one thing that was going to be unquestioned after that morning was that no one was going to care more or work harder than me. No one was going to go to a more dangerous place than me. David and Brad both felt that in the room," he stated. "I left it absolutely all on the field, and it was a scary experience."

When asked if the experience was scary for him or them, Bernthal replied, "I think probably for them... I did what was needed."

The Odyssey star noted that he's not afraid of making big swings and giving his all in his auditions and performances.

"The world, now especially, is so fraught with 'You don't want to be embarrassed,' 'You don't want to strike out,' 'You don't want to get too many nos,' 'You don't want to be rejected,'" he noted. "And God do I think that's a mistake. That is the opposite of living. Go bold. Embarrass the f**k out of yourself. Look for nos. Look for people to reject you."

Fury also starred Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman and Michael Peña.