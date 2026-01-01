Vin Diesel dubs Fast Forever 'best script in decades'

Vin Diesel has shared an update on the 11th and last The Fast & the Furious sequel, Fast Forever.

The film, in which the star resumes his role as Dominic Toretto, is scheduled to premiere in March 2028.

Diesel's teaser comes as the original The Fast & the Furious heads back into cinemas as the franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary.

"You have no idea. When 17 March 2028 comes, you will thank God you got to see the first one in the theatres this summer," he wrote on Instagram with a trailer of the original. "I just read the Fast Forever script by Mike Leslie. It is the best script I have read in decades. I am still crying."

Diesel assured Fast & Furious fans last month that he's committed to providing them with a satisfying conclusion to the action franchise.

"Over the past three and a half years, we've been grinding to try to make the most amazing finale," he shared.

While the flagship movie franchise is coming to an end, Diesel previously teased that NBCUniversal has four TV shows in development from the Fast & Furious world.

Fast & Furious centres on a series of films revolving around street racing, heists and spies. Diesel has starred in all 11 films. His original co-star, Paul Walker, died in a single-vehicle car accident in 2013, after appearing as Brian O'Conner in the first six films.