Linda Blair sets record straight on visit from Animal Control

Linda Blair has responded to police searching her California property.

The Exorcist star's property was searched due to an inspection warrant from the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning and Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, People magazine reported.

"Checking in, I'm good," The Exorcist star wrote via Instagram. "The animals are good in lieu of our surprise visit in 105° heat.

"Turns out we just have some paperwork to do and some diagrams, but as everybody knows, I'm looking to move so I can be more educational and help more animals."

Blair spends her time post-Hollywood working as a full-time animal rescue activist. She runs the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, which she founded in 2004 to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome neglected or abused animals.

The horror star concluded in her post, "I'd rather move forward. And I always say, you know, a good old-fashioned letter of contact always works. Be safe, safe lives support animal rescue, because we're all fighting to save lives."

A media statement from Department of Animal Care and Control officials noted that the goal was "to inspect this property for buildings and structures associated with a kennel operation reported to have more than 100 dogs".

The kennel's permits expired in 2023, according to the organisation, and attempts to contact Blair had gone unanswered.