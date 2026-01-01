Daisy Edgar-Jones asked to reshoot Sense and Sensibility scene after 'overthinking' sequence

Daisy Edgar-Jones asked to reshoot a sequence in Sense and Sensibility months after filming wrapped because she was convinced she didn't do a good job.

The Normal People actress stars as Elinor Dashwood alongside Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe and George MacKay in the latest film adaptation of Jane Austen's famous novel.

During an interview with British Vogue magazine, Edgar-Jones revealed that she found herself spiralling about one particular sequence three months after filming wrapped and called director Georgia Oakley asking to reshoot it.

"I rang Georgia and was like, 'I think we need to go back and redo that scene.' She was like, 'What scene?' There's one I'd been overthinking. I had a dream about it. I thought, 'I shouldn't have done it that way,'" she recalled.

The Blue Jean director assured the Twisters actress that she was happy with the original scene and there was no need to redo it.

"Georgia was like, 'It's fine. I'm in the edit. It's good.' I said, 'Are you sure? Honestly, it's not going to be hard to redo.' And she had to say, 'You're good, you're good,'" Edgar-Jones continued. "Maybe there were 12,000 other ways I could have done it, and perhaps I should have."

She noted that she was satisfied with Oakley's decision when she saw the finished film.

"Actually, when I watched the film, I didn't even think about it. I was really happy," she added. "It's funny, there's something in me that wants to have put everything out there."

Edgar-Jones explained that they were only allowed to shoot two or three takes for each scene because they were shooting on film and the perfectionist in her struggled with this approach.

"I don't think I ever left a day of filming without wishing I'd done more," she admitted. "It's something I've had to learn to let go of, because I'm such a perfectionist."

Sense and Sensibility will be released in U.K. cinemas on 25 September.