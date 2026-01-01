Ariana Grande to 'step back' amid scrutiny over her weight

Ariana Grande has announced she will be 'taking a step back from visibility' after her tour ends.

The Thank U, Next singer will take a hiatus after wrapping up her Eternal Sunshine world tour in London this month.

Her agents confirmed she will pull out of the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George.

The superstar was due to tread the boards of the Barbican Centre next summer, alongside her former Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

A representative shared in a statement, "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.

"She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny."

Grande has been the subject of much public comment on her shrinking frame as fans grow increasingly concerned for the Grammy Award-winning singer's health.

The pop superstar will still perform her scheduled 10 shows at London's O2 Arena, beginning on 15 August.

Sunday in the Park with George will be recast.

An Empire Street Productions spokesman noted, "Following this evening's announcement from Ariana Grande's team, we can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George.

"We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support.

"We wish her nothing but the best. The production will open at the Barbican in summer 2027 as planned, and casting will be announced in due course."