James Van Der Beek's widow marks 16th wedding anniversary

James Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, has marked a special milestone in the pair's marriage.

Six months after the Dawson's Creek alum died following a yearslong battle with colorectal cancer, his wife shared a message in honour of what would have been the couple's 16th wedding anniversary.

"16 years ago I was the luckiest woman in the world to marry @vanderjames," Kimberly wrote on Instagram alongside photos of herself with the late actor.

"The beauty of this marriage continues to unfold every day with all these incredible children we have."

Kimberly, who is mum to Olivia, 15, Joshua, 14, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 10, Gwendolyn, eight, and Jeremiah, four, shared that she still feels her husband's presence, adding, "He continues to be present and guide us. I'm eternally grateful."

James died on 11 February after battling cancer, with which he was diagnosed in 2023. He was 48.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," a statement shared to James and Kimberly's Instagram accounts read at the time. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace."

Just days before the Varsity Blues actor's death, he and Kimberly renewed their wedding vows during a bedside service held at their Texas home.